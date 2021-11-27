Robonomics.network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.18 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for $17.44 or 0.00031823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $4.18 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network (XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,233,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,363 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

