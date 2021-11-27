Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock worth $2,671,066 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $339.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.62. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $353.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.