Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 374.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.