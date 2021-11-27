Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.23.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$58.65. 1,881,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,109. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$54.69 and a 12-month high of C$67.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$59.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.05%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

