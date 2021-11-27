Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $32.68 million and $534,630.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.44 or 0.00008103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.23 or 0.07443553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.97 or 0.99776662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

