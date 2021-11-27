Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,584 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,840 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

ROVR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 703,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,180. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

