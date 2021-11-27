Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 15,583 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $425,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

