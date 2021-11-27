Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,565 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,366 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $443,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 117.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 340,808 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of MUR opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -18.59%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

