Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 30,553 Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.84% of Scully Royalty worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRL opened at $10.01 on Friday. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

