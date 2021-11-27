Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of EQL stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $84.08 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.