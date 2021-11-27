Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,759 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Camtek worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CAMT opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

