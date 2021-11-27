Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,035 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 308,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.