Royal Bank of Canada Buys 157,065 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 5,565.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,065 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Stereotaxis worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 682,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 52,531 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

