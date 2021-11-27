Royal Bank of Canada Buys 22,744 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Athira Pharma worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $520.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

ATHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.