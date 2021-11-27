Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

BATS ACES opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.