Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

