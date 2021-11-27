Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTEC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DTEC stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.