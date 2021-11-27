Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,042 shares of company stock valued at $13,554,199. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.45. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $97.95 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

