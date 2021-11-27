Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUYZ stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.