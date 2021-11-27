Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,603,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after purchasing an additional 839,809 shares during the period. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $32.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46.

