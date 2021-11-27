Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $138.78 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.