Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

