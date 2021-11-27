Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after buying an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.88 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

