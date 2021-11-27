Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

KLIC opened at $57.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

