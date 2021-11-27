Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.69 Million Position in Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XBUY) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 9.62% of Amplify International Online Retail ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify International Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of XBUY stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. Amplify International Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $62.41.

