Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 177.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.08% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIS. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter.

EIS stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $80.07.

