Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

In other news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

