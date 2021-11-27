Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $16.44 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

