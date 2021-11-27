Royal Bank of Canada Invests $1.67 Million in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.18% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 448.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,766 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLKR opened at $26.96 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73.

