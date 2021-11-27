Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,810 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

