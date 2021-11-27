Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 27,477 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

