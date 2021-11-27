Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 54,102 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSRR opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

