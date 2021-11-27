Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $130.56 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $137.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

