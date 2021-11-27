Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after acquiring an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

