Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,278,549 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

