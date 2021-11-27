Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,526 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.03, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $31,882,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,790,331 shares of company stock worth $1,502,553,878. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.