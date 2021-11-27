Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,518 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,403,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,501,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.