Royal Bank of Canada Sells 38,500 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Associated Banc worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Associated Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $534,350 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

