Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,216 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter.

PNQI stock opened at $230.81 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44.

