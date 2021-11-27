Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,006,171 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,006,171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Redwood Trust worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $13.45 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

