Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 21.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

