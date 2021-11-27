Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$140.61.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.74 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.229999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

