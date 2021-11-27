Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$140.61.
RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$102.74 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.99.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
