Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,368,000 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 31st total of 8,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.4 days.

OTCMKTS RYDAF traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,866. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

