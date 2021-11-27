RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in RPM International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.51. 282,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,399. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

