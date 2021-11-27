Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 34.9% Lower This Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.17 or 0.07410504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.42 or 0.99285649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

