RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,791,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 23,827,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,982,609. RushNet has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

