RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $613.68

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.68 ($8.02) and traded as high as GBX 631.50 ($8.25). RWS shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 195,880 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 627.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 613.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 48.31.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

