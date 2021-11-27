Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 806.7% in November

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 806.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $$27.69 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

