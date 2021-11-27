Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Safe Bulkers worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB opened at $3.53 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $421.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

SB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

