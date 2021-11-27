Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Achieves $13.61 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $619,703.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.71 or 0.00915515 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

